Who remembers the rise of this bakery in Cleveland Road 37 years ago?

It was 1982 when the former Smyth’s premises got a new lease of life under the ownership of Simpson’s.

The takeover of the bakery and of the adjoining shop was part of the Simpson’s expansion programme and many of the Smyth’s production team and administration staff were retained under the new set-up.

Michael Simpson is pictured at the official opening along with his four-year-old daughter Jane.

Looking on are Mrs Linda Stott and her husband Joe, the bakery manager, as they carry out the official opening ceremony.

Who remembers this scene from 37 years ago?

