Take a tour of these nostalgic Bishopwearmouth pubs - and what a tale they tell!

The Bells was on Bridge Street and West Wear Street until it came to an end in 1961 after a 110-year history. Ron said: "It was a wonderful old building with lovely stained panels at the side. "James Henderson ran the pub and his father James Potts Henderson was the first chairman of Sunderland Football Club." Photo: Ron Lawson.

Pubs galore make up our latest selection thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

He has shared his knowledge as well as plenty of historic photographs in the first of three photospreads on Bishopwearmouth, such was the sheer numbers of pubs in the area.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archives of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, the society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bridge End Vaults Take a look at the Bridge End Vaults on Bridge Street and Matlock Street. It lasted from 1865 to 1967 and Ron tells us: "It was demolished to make the roundabout at the end of the bridge."

Commercial Vaults (Long Bar) Commercial Vaults was in Green Street and was open from 1873 to 1968. Ron said: "It had the longest bar in Sunderland at 139ft and it stretched from Green Street to the next street."

Boilermakers Arms The Boilermakers was in High Street West and became The Old Twenty Nine.

The Old Twenty Nine