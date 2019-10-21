Take a tour of haunted Sunderland
With Halloween approaching, what better time to reacquaint yourself with the most haunted spots in our city?
Monday, 21st October 2019, 8:00 pm
Here’s a rundown of the spookiest sites in Sunderland, and the stories behind them.
Carry On star Sid James haunts the Empire Theatre – we all know that one, you’ve heard it from your dad. But did you realise that Sunderland has enough Grey, White and Green Ladies to form a ghostly girl band? Or how the fabled Lambton Worm slithered his way up the property ladder?