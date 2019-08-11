All of them used to be open for trade in the bustling East End of Sunderland. Sadly no more.
But historian Ron Lawson has made sure they will stay in the memory of city residents for decades to come.
The member of Sunderland Antiquarian Society has compiled a remarkable collection of more than 10,000 photographs showing pubs mainly from the Sunderland area.
You can find out more by visiting the Antiquarians every Wednesday and Saturday at their base in Douro Terrace from 9.30am to 12pm.
In the meantime, take a browse through Ron’s 13 reminders of hostelries we once loved.
1. Nutwith Hotel
The Nutwith Hotel, on Sans Street and Coronation Street, was a landmark from 1834 to 1962.
Its owner followed horse racing and one of the horses he backed was called Nutwith which went on to win the St Leger in 1843.
After winning a decent amount of money, he named his pub after the horse.
2. Golden Lion
The Golden Lion on High Street East stood from 1732 to 1963 and was once a staging post. When it was demolished, the lion which stood above the door was preserved and placed in Sunderland Museum.
3. Mariner's Arms
The Mariner's Arms could be found on Low Street from 1779 to 1893. Low Street once had 60 pubs on it at the same time.
4. Ship Inn
The Ship Inn once stood in Thomas Street on the corner of Prospect Row and the licensee from 1898 to 1902 was Mrs Priscilla McMillan. Three generations of women in the family were called Priscilla, said Ron.
