Stars off the pitch too - the SAFC heroes who did their bit for others

They were SAFC stars who we admired - but did you see the great work they did off the pitch?

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th May 2023, 04:55 BST

We all admired their skills at the Stadium of Light and Roker Park but Black Cats players often did their bit to support worthy causes.

They made the day extra special for young footballers gave their backing to charities and one even met up with Santa!

Intrigued? Read on.

The day these stars took time out to help others.

Bolo Zenden helped to hand out the High Sheriff Youth Awards at Sunderland Stadium of Light in 2011.

Lorik Cana teamed up with Father Christmas to launch a charity Santa Saunter in 2009.

Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson (2nd right) with players Ji Dong Won (right) and Craig Lynch (left) cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ashford Orthodontics premises in Norfolk Street, in 2012.

