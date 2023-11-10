Life in 1981: Sunderland scenes from CB radio to charity car washing
The year when a woman's 46-year-old fridge made headlines
See if you can guess what links a Southwick telephone exchange, a CB radio in Penshaw and a 46-year-old fridge.
The answer is the 1981 - because they all made the Sunderland Echo headlines that year.
Barnwell Primary students had their own CB radio rig and new telephone numbers were being tested at a Southwick exchange.
And Margery Maughan's 46-year-old fridge got plenty of publicity that year.
Have a look at all this and more.
1 / 3