But this rare find - which is on an estate which once belonged to a well-known Sunderland family - can.

The 2-bed Coach House is part of the historic West Hendon House estate, formerly owned by the Backhouse family. It is for sale at £275,000 with estate agents Northwood, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Outside, the property presents a delightful vista, set against the backdrop of the estate's trees and the stunning Langham House. The seclusion and privacy here are a real feature.

“This property truly is a gem, a rare offering in the market. Discover the unique allure of The Coach House by contacting Northwood for a viewing.”

Take a closer look.