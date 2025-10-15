Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.placeholder image
2-bed 'hidden treasure' is on a private estate once owned by a famous Sunderland family

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Few homes can genuinely be described as a hidden treasure.

But this rare find - which is on an estate which once belonged to a well-known Sunderland family - can.

The 2-bed Coach House is part of the historic West Hendon House estate, formerly owned by the Backhouse family. It is for sale at £275,000 with estate agents Northwood, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Outside, the property presents a delightful vista, set against the backdrop of the estate's trees and the stunning Langham House. The seclusion and privacy here are a real feature.

“This property truly is a gem, a rare offering in the market. Discover the unique allure of The Coach House by contacting Northwood for a viewing.”

Take a closer look.

