Scorching weather on April 25, 1984.

Sun, sandcastles and swimming: Beside the seaside in Sunderland

This week, with May almost here and summer gradually starting to appear on the horizon, we thought we would take a look back at how people in Sunderland cool down when the weather heats up.

As the people of Wearside know, Roker and Seaburn have wonderful beaches, a brilliant place to relax and enjoy yourself, especially if we have a wonderful summer. We have taken a dip into our archives to find some great beach pictures. See if youan spot anyone you know.

August on the beach in 1981.
A packed seafront at Roker.
Did you head to Roker during the summer of 1981?
A seal enjoys the sun at Roker Pier.
