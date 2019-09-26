These students lined up for our photographer in 2009.

Step back through the years with these nostalgic Hastings Hill Primary School scenes

We’ve got new starters, Nativity scenes, letters to Santa and dancing – and the common denominator is Hastings Hill Primary.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 08:50 am

We delved into our archives for our latest feature on Sunderland schools, and the spotlight falls this time on Hastings Hill with 19 scenes for you to enjoy.

So take a look through and let us know if they bring back memories.

1. Little Red Riding Hood

Back to 2009 when pupils staged the pantomime Little Red Riding Hood. Who can you recognise?

Photo: PB

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. All smiles for the camera

These students were so happy to be pictured in 2009.

Photo: TY

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A huge cast in 2007

Look at the line-up for the cast of Cinderella and the Ship's Shenanigans in 2007.

Photo: PB

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A talented line-up in 2008

Hasting's Got Talent was a big hit in 2008. Remember it?

Photo: AB

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5