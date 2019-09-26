Step back through the years with these nostalgic Hastings Hill Primary School scenes
We’ve got new starters, Nativity scenes, letters to Santa and dancing – and the common denominator is Hastings Hill Primary.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 08:50 am
We delved into our archives for our latest feature on Sunderland schools, and the spotlight falls this time on Hastings Hill with 19 scenes for you to enjoy.
So take a look through and let us know if they bring back memories.