Meet the new doctor and his assistant.

Spot anyone you know in these 12 pictures from when Dr Who came to Sunderland with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan?

Don’t turn your back and don’t blink! Children from primary schools across Wearside flocked to Sunderland University to watch an episode of Dr Who being shown.The episode was all about Angel statues which came to life and attacked people when they were not watching – or if they blinked.Youngsters loved it, especially as Dr Who himself was there.Matt Smith, the latest incarnation of the Time Lord made an appearance and so did his assistant Karen Gillan.And just to add to the occasion, a Weeping Angel also came along.Remember this? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.ukAnd in the meantime, here are some more images from a wonderful 2010 event.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 16:30

Nostalgia

1. It's a scream!

The audience lapped up this screening of 'Blink', the latest episode of Dr Who in 2010.

2. Weeping Angel

An extra guest at the Sunderland screening was this Weeping Angel.

3. A definite hit

These children were engrossed by the screening of Dr Who.

4. Having fun

The new Dr Who episode was scary but great fun for these students.

