Spot anyone you know in these 12 pictures from when Dr Who came to Sunderland with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan?
Don’t turn your back and don’t blink! Children from primary schools across Wearside flocked to Sunderland University to watch an episode of Dr Who being shown.The episode was all about Angel statues which came to life and attacked people when they were not watching – or if they blinked.Youngsters loved it, especially as Dr Who himself was there.Matt Smith, the latest incarnation of the Time Lord made an appearance and so did his assistant Karen Gillan.And just to add to the occasion, a Weeping Angel also came along.Remember this? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.ukAnd in the meantime, here are some more images from a wonderful 2010 event.
By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 16:30