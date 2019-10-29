Spectres of Halloweens past! Are you pictured in our 17 retro Spooky Snaps?
Grisly ghouls from every tomb ...
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:50 pm
As Halloween approaches, we’re once again asking our readers to send in their spine-chilling photos of their children – and themselves – in their fang-sy dress.
Send your pictures – or even videos of up to 10 seconds long - to us at echo.news@jpimedia.co.uk. Remember to let us know the name of the little monster in the photograph, as well as your own name.
In the meantime, here’s a lineup of gruesome goblins from years gone by.