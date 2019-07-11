Sunderland's Market Square looks like a hive of activity in this 34-year-old scene.

Six pictures which show how Sunderland looked in 1985

It was the year of fundraising for Ethiopia and of another red hot summer. But what do you remember of Sunderland in 1985?

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:45

Were you making blankets for charity at Herrington Brownies or rowing for all your worth in the Durham Regatta?

Did you get along to the Argyle House School Fair or go shopping in the Sunderland Market Square?

Do you remember the early days of this well-known factory or get praise for your perfect teeth?

Take a look at these photographs and they will hopefully bring back memories.

Take a look at these photographs and they will hopefully bring back memories.

1. All smiles and rightly so!

These pupils at St Anne's School in Pennywell had every reason to smile as they won the Sunderland Health Authority School Dental Competition drama section. More than 30 children aged around eight took part in the drama where they dressed up as teeth, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dentists.

2. Fun on the river

Durham Regatta has been a part of the North East calendar for at least 185 years. Here's a scene from the 1985 event.

3. Hard at work

A new £1million production line started at Grundfos Manufacturing in Sunderland and here are some of the workers on it. One of Europe's most advanced pump producers, Grundfos had only been open for five years in Sunderland when this photograph was taken, but it was already making its mark even back then when it was chosen to be the sole manufacturing centre.

4. A bustling scene

Sunderland's Market Square looks like a hive of activity in this 34-year-old scene.

