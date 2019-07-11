Six pictures which show how Sunderland looked in 1985
It was the year of fundraising for Ethiopia and of another red hot summer. But what do you remember of Sunderland in 1985?
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:45
Were you making blankets for charity at Herrington Brownies or rowing for all your worth in the Durham Regatta?
Did you get along to the Argyle House School Fair or go shopping in the Sunderland Market Square?
Do you remember the early days of this well-known factory or get praise for your perfect teeth?
Take a look at these photographs and they will hopefully bring back memories.
And if these scenes do strike a chord,email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.