Just a few of the four hundred County Durham schoolchildren who embarked on an educational cruise.

School Cruise 1967: Can you spot yourself in these photos of children boarding the MS Devonia?

On Saturday 17 June 1967, a group of lucky school children got the chance to travel abroad from the North East on the MS Devonia, one of three ‘school ships’ which disembarked from the region at that time.

By Helen Johnson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 17:00

These are the photos which portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland.

Were you one of the lucky few who got to on one of the cruises?

They would sail to Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and Gibraltar.

1. Carrying their luggage

Carrying their luggage, these pupils and teachers from County Durham schools board the cruise liner MS Devonia, which sailed at noon.

2. Pointing out the sights

Teacher and pupils taking a look around.

3. Waiting to leave the port

4. Parents gather to wave off their children

Parents waiting to wave off their children as they embark on their journey on the MS Devonia

