School Cruise 1967: Can you spot yourself in these photos of children boarding the MS Devonia?
On Saturday 17 June 1967, a group of lucky school children got the chance to travel abroad from the North East on the MS Devonia, one of three ‘school ships’ which disembarked from the region at that time.
By Helen Johnson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 17:00
These are the photos which portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland.
Were you one of the lucky few who got to on one of the cruises?
They would sail to Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and Gibraltar.