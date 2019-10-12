Sunderland's High Street Baths were pictured in this 44-year-old photograph. Does it bring back happy memories?

Remember these two Sunderland baths? Have a splashing good time as you look through these nostalgic reminders

Feet dips and freezing water – it was a sure-fire part of a visit to the baths.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:00 am

And to take you back to those childhood swimming sessions, we have got a set of nostalgic photographs to trigger your memories.

Did you go to the Newcastle Road baths? Or maybe you went to the High Street pool.

Either way, here are some photos to take you back to those days.

1. Learning to swim in 1985

Some of the children who took part in the 1985 Easter Learn to Swim campaign at Newcastle Road Baths.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. All change

Here's a 1972 view of the changing cubicles at the Newcastle Road baths. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. A 1976 swimming gala

This Cubs and Scouts Gala at Newcastle Road Baths attracted competitors from the Sunderland District Scout and Cub Scout movement.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. High Street Baths in 1975

Sunderland's High Street Baths are pictured in 1975. Remember them?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

