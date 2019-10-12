Remember these two Sunderland baths? Have a splashing good time as you look through these nostalgic reminders
Feet dips and freezing water – it was a sure-fire part of a visit to the baths.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:00 am
And to take you back to those childhood swimming sessions, we have got a set of nostalgic photographs to trigger your memories.
Did you go to the Newcastle Road baths? Or maybe you went to the High Street pool.
Either way, here are some photos to take you back to those days.