Raising a toast to the pubs of Bishopwearmouth with 15 nostalgic photos

Here's a photo of Liberty's which was also known as the Painted Wagon and Traks. It was found on Holmside and Ron explained: "It was in the ABC building." Photo: Ron Lawson.

It’s all thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

This is the second of three photospreads on Bishopwearmouth, such was the sheer numbers of pubs in the area.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, the society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you’ve got pub memories please contact Chris Cordner on chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

The Brewery Tap in Dunning Street ran from 1842 to 2000. It was also previously known as Minerva and Neptune. And Ron told us that it was once a smallpox hospital in 1869.

Who remembers Bunnies - also known as Laings and Gatsby's - which was in Olive Street?

And here's another view of the building during its days as Gatsby's.

The Imperial Vaults in Lambton Street is pictured in 1990. It served the people of Sunderland from 1873 to 1997.