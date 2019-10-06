City status 1992. History, politics, entertainment and football are all part of our 1990s Sunderland quiz. Answers are on the last page.

Quiz: How well do you remember Sunderland in the 1990s?

Are you a Wearside quiz whizz? If so, what do you know about the 1990s?

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:34 pm

From the National Glass Centre to the 1992 FA Cup run, with a bit of politics, history and sport thrown in, we’ve picked 11 questions from the 1990s in Sunderland. How many will you score? The answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.

1. One of the world's most popular cars

Which model did Sunderland's Nissan plant start producing in 1990? A. Micra B. Primera C. Bluebird D. Almera

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Gettin! Gordon Armstrong heads the winner against Chelsea

Gordon Armstrong headed a famous goal against Chelsea in the 1992 FA Cup. Which international scored Sunderland's other goal in a 2-1 win? A. Paul Bracewell B. John Byrne C. Peter Davenport D. Lee Howey

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. What was the name of this highly popular piece of public art?

What was the name of the ecstatically received floating sculpture, first seen on the River Wear in 1999? A. Ambit B. Bede's Boat C. The Statue of Wave-id D. Floaty McFloatface

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Footballer turned politician

Which 1973 star stood in Sunderland North for the Lib Dems at the 1992 General Election? A. Dick Malone B. Richie Pitt C. Dave Watson D. Vic Halom

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3