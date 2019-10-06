From the National Glass Centre to the 1992 FA Cup run, with a bit of politics, history and sport thrown in, we’ve picked 11 questions from the 1990s in Sunderland. How many will you score? The answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.
1. One of the world's most popular cars
Which model did Sunderland's Nissan plant start producing in 1990?
A. Micra B. Primera C. Bluebird D. Almera
2. Gettin! Gordon Armstrong heads the winner against Chelsea
Gordon Armstrong headed a famous goal against Chelsea in the 1992 FA Cup. Which international scored Sunderland's other goal in a 2-1 win?
A. Paul Bracewell B. John Byrne C. Peter Davenport D. Lee Howey
3. What was the name of this highly popular piece of public art?
What was the name of the ecstatically received floating sculpture, first seen on the River Wear in 1999?
A. Ambit B. Bede's Boat C. The Statue of Wave-id D. Floaty McFloatface
4. Footballer turned politician
Which 1973 star stood in Sunderland North for the Lib Dems at the 1992 General Election?
A. Dick Malone B. Richie Pitt C. Dave Watson D. Vic Halom
