From the Beatles, to the Futureheads, to a classic Christmas song, we’ve picked 11 questions from the Sunderland’s musical heritage. How many will you score? The answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.
1. Bryan Ferry was born on Wearside
Where was Bryan Ferry born in 1945? A. Houghton B. Washington C. Shiney Row D. Hetton
2. Emeli Sandé was born in Sunderland and is Chancellor of its university
With which rapper did Sunderland-born Emeli Sandé have a number one single with Beneath Your Beautiful in 2012? A. Labrinth B. Stormzy C. Professor Green D. Dizzee Rascal
3. The biggest band ever played at the Sunderland Empire
The Beatles were bottom of the bill when they played the Sunderland Empire in February 1963. Who was top? A. Adam Faith B. Helen Shapiro C. Anthony Newley D. The Shadows
4. Famous festive tune by a Sunderland songwriter
Which famous Christmas song is by Sunderland musician Eric Boswell (1921-2009)? A. Fairytale of New York B. Frosty the Snowman C. The Little Drummer Boy D. Little Donkey
