Harry gets a handshake in 1936 as he gets the news that he is going to referee the FA Cup Final. | nw

Imagine it. You are working as a miner down the pit. Then you get a message to say you're going to referee an FA Cup Final.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It really happened in April 1936 but it was no April Fool’s joke for Harry Nattrass.

‘Get yourself ready to referee at Wembley’

The one-time Newcastle United scout was working at a Durham colliery in early April when he got the news that he was going to be the man in the middle at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avid and expectant fans of Sheffield United bring their high spirits to the Mall in London on the morning of their team's appearance in the 1936 FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley. | other 3rd party

Mr Nattrass, of Corbett Street, New Seaham, had worked at the Londonderry pit in County Durham for 25 years and had begun life in the mines as soon as he left school.

But it was in 1936 when he officiated at the biggest match in the English calendar.

Harry Nattrass is congratulated by his colleagues after receiving the news that was to referee the FA Cup Final in 1936. | se

Here he is being congratulated by his colleagues after being chosen for the match between Sheffield United and Arsenal.

A scout and 14 years as a referee

The game went smoothly and Ted Drake won it for Arsenal with a late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One time Arsenal striker Ted Drake who scored in the 1936 FA Cup Final.

But Harry's talents did not end there because he would later unearth emerging talent for the Magpies when he became a scout for Newcastle United.

Harry, who was born in Seaham, combined his job at the pit with a career as a prominent Football League referee from 1933 until 1947.

He spent the Second World War as a match official in “friendly” games.

Harry gets a handshake in 1936 as he gets the news that he is going to referee the FA Cup Final. | nw

He officiated at Ibrox in 1936

But perhaps his most famous match was a 2-0 victory by Scotland over Germany on October 14, 1936, which was held at Ibrox, the home of Glasgow Rangers FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a year of significant national news, all of this also happened in 1936;

Two hundred men joined the Jarrow March to London in protest over unemployment and poverty.

The Spitfire got its first test flight.

Billy Butlin opened his first holiday camp at Skegness.

And King George V died aged 70.

Tell us about a year in Tyneside history which you would like us to spotlight, by emailing [email protected]