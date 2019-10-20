The Gospel Hall in Nobles Bank Road in 1969.

A nostalgic look at Sunderland's churches through the decades - how many of these bring back memories?

Historic views of Wearside churches are in the spotlight today.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 8:00 am

And it’s all thanks to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.

Whether it was for harvest festivals, Sunday schools, or other occasions, Bill has shared 15 photographs with us.

If these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more.

The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Lindsey Road Baptist chapel

This view of the Lindsey Road Baptist Chapel was taken in August 1969.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Back in the 1970s

The Gospel Hall in Pallion Road in June 1970.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A 1969 scene

Herrington Street Methodist Church in 1969.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A Chester Road view in 1970

Mount Tabor Church was photographed in 1970 in this scene.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4