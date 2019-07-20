It's the news all of Wearside was waiting for. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were fast asleep in the spaceship Eagle after their first day's exertions on the Moon. The third astronaut Michael Collins was taking his own well-earned rest on board the mother ship Columbia high above them.

Moon Landing 50th anniversary: 15 reminders of what was happening in Sunderland on the day Neil Armstrong took 'one small step'

The front page was emblazoned with stories of the ‘Moon Men’

But while Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were reflecting on one of mankind’s greatest achievements, life went on in Wearside and County Durham.

Everyone, including the Beatles were talking about the men on the moon but it was a great year for the Miners Gala and Sunderland Football Club had just released the fixtures for the coming season. What were you doing that day.

And here, 50 years on from that incredible moment, is our look back at what was happening closer to home in July 1969.

1. Sunderland's fixtures revealed

Sunderland's fixtures were for the forthcoming season were revealed that weekend. Coventry City at home was the first game of the season and Newcastle United away was on November 8. But the return match against the Magpies wasn't until March 27.

2. Local lad does good

Silksworth-born Val Tino was the doing pretty well for himself. The singer with a powerful voice had recorded his first single on the Wearside Label and it was called 'Everybody Knows'. It was yours for seven shillings and sixpence.

3. Wearside's music scene

The Beatles were sitting at number six in Wearside's Top Ten chart of July 1969 with the Ballad of John and Yoko. But Elvis Presley was at the top with In The Ghetto closely followed by Thunderclap Newman with Something In The Air and Honky Tonk Women by the Rolling Stones.

4. Handbags and coats on sale at Binns

Ladies coats for £9, Tweed suits for £8 and 10 shillings, and handbags in various colours for 35 shillings. It was all available in the Binns sale in Sunderland.

