Prior to the 2003 Licensing Act, which enabled pubs to open pretty much when they liked, nightclubbing was the only available option to drinkers after 11pm; and meant they could charge an admission fee.
Even then they had to close at 2am, which is when the young and pretty of today are just warming up on a weekend. For the benefit of those with the good fortune to be too young to remember the city’s nightclub heyday, here is a personal reminiscence of 10 of them.
1. Fino's nightclub
Fino's in Park was one of Sunderland's favourite nightclubs for many years
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
2. Chambers seen here shortly after opening in 1987
Chambers opened in 1987 and was supposed to have a legal theme, hence the name. As the legal theme consisted of four creepy mannequins of judges high above one of the bars, it went largely unnoticed. It was still a good club, although overly-enthusiastic about dry ice.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
3. Classy entertainment as seen here in this October 2002 picture inside Annabel nightclub
Opened in 1968, but changed sites in the 1980s. This club was aimed at the elderly, ie. over-25 market and was unashamedly glittery. It attracted the occasional celebrity (I once saw Rik Mayall in there). Once the spiritual home of Red Stripe lager and backcombing.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
4. Ku Club played the best music of any Sunderland nightclub
Ku was frequented by arty, studenty types and many of them. It played by far the best music of any Sunderland nightclub and is still missed today. And not just because it sold spirits at 20p (not a misprint) a shot.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright: