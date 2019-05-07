Blackfell White Stars Jazz Band in 1974.

Marching into Sunderland’s past with jazz band memories

Today we are striking a happy note with our selection of jazz band pictures.

Something so many of us remember from our childhood, all summer carnivals seemed to have a jazz band section - and it was a great part of the day. See if you can spot anyone you recognise in any of our pictures from events gone by.

Peterlee Town band leads the towns annual carnival parade. Legionaires jazz band.
Shiney Row Jazz Band Parade in 1977.
The Peterlee Zodiacs Jazz band in 2010.
Easington Colliery Juvenile Jazz bands display and competition in the Welfare Grounds in 1979.
