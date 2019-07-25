Humbledon Hussars marching along Lawrence Street in 1976.

Marching back in time with 17 photos of Sunderland area jazz bands

Kazoos, batons and marching in perfect line. It’s all part of the jazz band scene.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 16:45

And to remind you of just how huge they’ve been in Wearside’s history, here are 17 reminders of bands through the decades.

From Humbledon to Hylton Castle and Blackfell to Pennywell, we’ve got them all.

And there’s lots more besides to share with you in the weeks to come. Take a peak and let us know which of these scenes bring back memories.

1. A star line-up

Ryhope All Stars among the best bands in the world when they posed for this photograph in 2009.

2. Sunderland Westenders

Xylophones at the ready! Sunderland Westenders Jazz Band in action at the Ryhope Community Association annual carnival and summer fair in 1993.

3. Pennywell Toreadors

Here are the Pennywell Toreadors marching in fine style in 1974.

4. Seaham Jazz Band

Drum majorette Michelle Tully of Seaham Jazz Band is pictured in 1981.

