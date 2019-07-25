Marching back in time with 17 photos of Sunderland area jazz bands
Kazoos, batons and marching in perfect line. It’s all part of the jazz band scene.
By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 16:45
And to remind you of just how huge they’ve been in Wearside’s history, here are 17 reminders of bands through the decades.
From Humbledon to Hylton Castle and Blackfell to Pennywell, we’ve got them all.
And there’s lots more besides to share with you in the weeks to come. Take a peak and let us know which of these scenes bring back memories.