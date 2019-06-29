Looking magnificent at the 2007 Farringdon School prom
Sunderland students of a certain age will hopefully remember these wonderful scenes.
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 11:45
They all show the 2007 prom of Farringdon School and it featured lots of glamorously dressed young people gathering at Beamish Hall.
They all looked magnificent and had clearly made a great effort to look their best.
But we want to know if you remember this very special occasion from 12 years ago.
Did you have a night to remember and what do you recall about the special occasion?
Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.