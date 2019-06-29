Sharing memories with friends at the Farringdon School prom.

Looking magnificent at the 2007 Farringdon School prom

Sunderland students of a certain age will hopefully remember these wonderful scenes.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 11:45

They all show the 2007 prom of Farringdon School and it featured lots of glamorously dressed young people gathering at Beamish Hall.

They all looked magnificent and had clearly made a great effort to look their best.

But we want to know if you remember this very special occasion from 12 years ago.

Did you have a night to remember and what do you recall about the special occasion?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. A moment to create memories

These stylish young ladies were among dozens of students at the 2007 Farringdon School prom.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The boys line-up for the camera

A whole room of smartly dressed young men.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A special moment

There were lots of memorable scenes at the Farringdon School prom.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A beautiful night for a prom

They were happy to pose for the camera on a night to remember.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3