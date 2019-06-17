If you're blue and you don't where to go to – we’re puttin on the Ritz with a look back to the launch of a super-stylish Sunderland picture house.

Take a look at these stunning photos which show the inside of the ABC (Ritz) Sunderland. They were taken at around the time of the launch of the Holmeside venue in 1937.

Bill Mather gets our utmost thanks for some superb views of the Ritz. Look at the detailed decorations in this Sunderland cinema which opened in 1937.

Thanks go to Bill Mather who owned and ran cinemas across the North East. He is a font of information on days at the movies but we want your memories as well.

What do you remember most about visits to cinemas? What was the first film you saw and at which venue?

