The Hylton Castle Community Disco Dancers were ready to show off their moves in a charity show in 2004.

Keep dancing! And were you pictured in one of our 33 Sunderland dance scenes through the years?

Put your best foot forward and see if you can spot yourself in these reminders of Wearside’s dancing scene over the decades.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 08:12 am

From ballroom to tap and street crews to Maypole dancing – we’ve got something for every taste in our selection of scenes spanning the decades.

Were you pictured in sequence, or tapping to your heart’s content?

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone you know.

1. Having fun at Havelock Primary

Another scene from 2004. This time, it's the children of Havelock Primary who were taking part in a dance festival which was all linked to good attendance at school.

Photo: JM

2. Southwick in 2006

Dancers from the Julie Donachie School of Dance, based at Southwick Community Centre, pictured in 2006.

Photo: KB

3. Doing Sunderland proud in 1991

These members of the Sunderland Womens Keep Fit Association were getting ready to represent the North East in the final of the All England Championships for Movement and Dance in 1991.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. All smiles in 1983

Dancers from the Jean Wilson School of Dancing in 1983. Recognise any of them?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

