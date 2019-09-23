Jacky Whites Market: the popular Sunderland shopping haunt through the years

Jacky Whites Market remains a staple shopping haven in Sunderland

Glamorous multi-storey centres may be the norm of the shopping world these days, but there is still room for the traditional in the modern age.

Jacky Whites Market remains a staple shopping haven in Sunderland, with shoppers still enjoying the huge array of stores years after it opened. Located within the Bridges shopping centre, the market sells everything from fruit and veg, to carpets and jewellery, and is a great place to pick up a bargain. Here's a look at how it has evolved over the years.

1. Bargain shopping

Shoppers wander around the stalls in the market hall in search of a bargain in 1973.

2. Anything and everything

From clothes and travel essentials, to baked goods, meat and fresh fruit and veg, shoppers can pick up a bit of anything and everything at the market

3. Huge variety

Shoppers peruse the variety of stalls in 1988, with the market boasting a huge range of products and services

4. Retail therapy

Do you remember shopping here in 1988?

