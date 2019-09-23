Jacky Whites Market: the popular Sunderland shopping haunt through the years
Glamorous multi-storey centres may be the norm of the shopping world these days, but there is still room for the traditional in the modern age.
Monday, 23rd September 2019
Monday, 23rd September 2019
Jacky Whites Market remains a staple shopping haven in Sunderland, with shoppers still enjoying the huge array of stores years after it opened. Located within the Bridges shopping centre, the market sells everything from fruit and veg, to carpets and jewellery, and is a great place to pick up a bargain. Here's a look at how it has evolved over the years.