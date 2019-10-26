It happened each October in Sunderland .... who remembers seeing the celebrities in the annual Santa parade?
It was the annual reminder that Christmas was coming to Sunderland.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 4:45 pm
Who remembers the Santa parade of the 70s and 80s which would pass through streets in the town centre – and often had celebrities on board.
Dr Who Tom Baker did it in 1977.
Famous faces from Coronation Street did it in 1980.
Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Ain’t Half Hot Mum did it in 1982.
The common denominator was Santa did it on his way to Joplings or Binns.
And here’s our reminder of them all. Take a look and get in touch if this brings back happy memories.