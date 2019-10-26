It happened each October in Sunderland .... who remembers seeing the celebrities in the annual Santa parade?

Dr Who star Tom Baker is warmly greeted by the crowds in 1977.

Who remembers the Santa parade of the 70s and 80s which would pass through streets in the town centre – and often had celebrities on board.

Dr Who Tom Baker did it in 1977.

Famous faces from Coronation Street did it in 1980.

Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Ain’t Half Hot Mum did it in 1982.

The common denominator was Santa did it on his way to Joplings or Binns.

And here’s our reminder of them all. Take a look and get in touch if this brings back happy memories.

1 . A warm welcome in Sunderland Tom Baker and Santa bring out the crowds in 1977. Photo: SE Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Parading through Sunderland There were plenty of festive characters on parade in the 1977 procession to Joplings. Photo: SE Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Waiting to meet Santa and Dr Who Look at the size of the crowds for the 1977 Santa parade. Photo: SE Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Loads of characters on parade Did you join in with the fun of the 1977 parade? Photo: SE Copyright: Buy photo