Luigi Minchella in Prince Edward Road in 2007.

Ice cream floats and knickerbocker glories - 19 magical Minchella memories which remind us why we love them so much

Crackingly good cones, award-winning ice cream and even a visit from the stars.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 4:45 pm

What more could you ask for in our retro round-up of Minchella memories over the years.

We thought we would take a tasty trip to times gone by after our recent article on The Nook prompted 18,000 people to take an interest in the post on social media.

Most of you loved a trip to Luigi Minchella’s at the Nook.

So here’s a round-up of some great scenes from the various businesses run by members of the Minchella family – and watch out for a telly character as well as a South Tyneside singing superstar.

1. A nostalgic view

Who remembers this view of Minchella's.

2. A giant challenge in 2003

Getting stuck into a giant Michael Minchella ice cream 16 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

3. Ice cream for 180 please!

Lucy Wilson and Abbey Carr with class mates from Westoe Crown as they tuck into their Minchella's ice cream at South Marine Park in 2011.

4. A big-hearted gesture in 2006

Catherine Cookson Court celebrated Catherine Cookson's 100th birthday in 2006 with a helping hand from Toney Minchella who supplied the ice cream.

