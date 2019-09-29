How much can you remember about Sunderland in the 1980s? Test yourself with these 11 questions

From David Bowie to Billy Graham, with a bit of history and sport thrown in, we’ve picked 11 questions from the 1980s in Sunderland’s. How many will you score? Answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.
1. Starman David Bowie played Roker Park in 1987
Which band supported David Bowie at his ill-fated Glass Spider concert at Roker Park in 1987?
A. The Smiths B. Simple Minds C. Eurythmics D. Big Country
2. Who was captain?
Who captained Sunderland in their 1985 League Cup final against Norwich City?
A. Gary Bennett B. Barry Venison C. Gordon Chisholm D. Shaun Elliott
3. When did 642 years of shipbuilding end?
In which year did shipbuilding end for good on the River Wear?
A. 1982 B. 1984 C. 1986 D. 1988
4. Which TV theme tune did the Toy Dolls provide?
Which television show's theme tune was provided by Sunderland band the Toy Dolls?
A. The Tube B. Razzmatazz C. Cheggers Plays Pop D. Brideshead Revisited
