Are you as Mackem as Penshaw Monument? Answers to our quiz are at the end.

How Mackem are you? Test yourself with our Sunderland knowledge quiz

Think you’re Sunderland through and through?

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 8:00 am

How much do you know about the Northern Spire, SAFC, Wearside bingo giants Tombola and all things Sunderland? The answers are at the end. No cheating mind.

1. Monopoly gave Sunderland chances - and community chests

Which is the most expensive property on a Sunderland Monopoly board? A. The Stadium of Light B. The Bridges C. Fawcett Street D. Seaburn Beach

2. Jack Colback scores Sunderland's third against their old friends in 2014.

Which was the first club to play against both Sunderland and Newcastle United in FA Cup finals? A. Leeds United B. Liverpool C. Aston Villa D. Preston North

3. Joseph Swan was a legendary Mackem inventor.

In which year did the Sunderland inventor Joseph Swan first publicly demonstrate his light bulb? A. 1846 B. 1878 C 1910 D. 28 BC

4. Council business

Alphabetically, which is the first of Sunderland’s 25 council wards (and the only real ward of the four)? A. Bede B. Barmston C. Backhouse D. Barnes

