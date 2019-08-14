Historic Sunderland River Wear Commissioners Building to become 'vibrant new business hub' under £3million plans
An historic building is to undergo £3million of renovation to create a “vibrant new business hub”.
The River Wear Commissioner’s Building, on the corner of John Street and St Thomas Street, will create a modern workspace for up to 48 businesses after Sunderland City Council struck a deal with its new owner.
The 1907, three-storey building was build on the site of the old post office. It features beautiful oak panelling, ornate wood carvings, granite, marble and sandstone features
It’s development will be part of a £500million city centre investment programme to attract more business into Sunderland.
Once work is complete, office suites will be available from £125 per desk per month. There will also be a coffee house and conferencing and event spaces.
It will be the fourth Grade-II listed building in the region to be transformed by Wallsend firm Adavo Workspace. The company expects to create up to 200 new jobs in Sunderland and is scheduled to open its doors by the end of 2020.
Mark Black, chief executive at Adavo, said: “I’m really passionate about the North East and want to create spaces that help businesses launch and grow, while bringing back to life character buildings that create a really unique work environment.
“To find a building like the Commissioner’s Building, which is unsurpassed in terms of its world-class architectural features and its fantastic city centre location, was just absolutely incredible and we’re excited to bring it back into use and hopefully secure the future of this 100-plus year-old building for the next century.
“We want this to be a place that supports business growth.”
Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adavo to Sunderland, and it’s great to see yet another private-sector partner recognising the vast potential that exists here, as we move forward with a transformative vision for the city centre.
“We look forward to seeing Adavo’s plans and this spectacular old building being brought back to life.”