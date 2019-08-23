Join the campaign to save the church organ.

And the people of the city can play their part by getting along to a fundraiser on Sunday.

The Sunderland Save Our Heritage Trust has revealed its latest charity event to amass £40,000 for the organ to be partially restored and returned to Holy Trinity Church.

To back the campaign, get along to Angel's Place in Church Street East on Sunday, August 25 from 3pm to enjoy a fun programme which includes live music, a tombola and bingo.

You can do your bit to help save the Holy Trinity church organ.

Denise Craig, trust chairman, said: "This is our third fundraising event. We've had a great response from people all over Sunderland and beyond."

And it is not just people in the UK who are backing the cause.

Ex-pats are donating and even compiling family trees on behalf of the cause.

Denise said: "It is proving a popular service, they now have a long waiting list. All the local community and businesses are getting behind us which goes to show the community spirit is very much alive."

The third fundraising event to save the organ will be held this Sunday.

The Rockabilly Band and Fire Lady Luck will be providing the live entertainment on Sunday and organisers say there will be great prizes to win at events on the day.

In December 2018, community campaigners won their fight to save the organ from Sunderland’s oldest parish church being sold off to Germany.

A planning application for the removal of the organ from Holy Trinity Church, in the city’s East End, was withdrawn after the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) bowed to calls, with more than 650 objections lodged against the proposal.

There were plans to take out the organ and sell it to a German company, allowing it to carry out essential work in that area of the building, which has stood since 1719.

How the story was reported by the Sunderland Echo last November.