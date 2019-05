Here's a reminder of some of the summer fun we've had on Wearside in years gone by. Is anyone you know featured in our pictures?

Who remembers the Summer Fling organised in Backhouse Park, Sunderland, in 1974. Mary Hoogewerf, 14, left, and Susan Carey, 11, both of Hylton Castle, are dressed as gypsies.

Another picture from the Summer Fling in Sunderland's Backhouse Park in 1974. A youngster puts a soldier in the stocks.

Heres a scene from times gone by when the summer of 1983 melted a Belisha beacon!

Seaburn fairground gets back into full swing for the summer season of 1948.

