Heard about Sunderland’s nostalgia army? Here’s how you can join

A reminder of the Geordie Jeans shop in Sunderland.

We used to take our grandchildren every Sunday morning they loved it that was around 1997-98 it’s a great miss Rose Wharton

A reminder of Finos in 1992.

* We wanted your memories of the Crowtree swimming pool and this is what you had to say;

l Amanda Meade “Fantastic place. Great slide and diving board. Although I did a belly flop. Shame it’s gone. X”

l Mark Wearside Ransom “My dad used to take me. Remember him being at bottom of the slide waiting to catch me. Mint. Would have looked take my boy.”

l Rose Wharton “We used to take our grandchildren every Sunday morning they loved it that was around 1997-98 it’s a great miss.”

l Joanandjohn Allan “The wave machine.”

l Hazel Gorman “Loved it great fun.”

l Joanne Bolton “Loved the wave machine & waving at people through the diving pool windows. My children had swimming lessons from Linda in the little pool.l l Ian Dobson “Mondays and Wednesdays were best when you can go for free if you were on dole. Met many good friends there, still in touch with them all. Met in the swimming pool brilliant.”

Another post showed Finos in 1992 and we wanted your recollections.

Robert Usher said: “I was working there as a doorman. Great club.”

Lee Mckinney called it a great night club and added: “Never no bother.”

Michelle Lundy said: “Great night club x.”

And thanks to Gordon Mason who said: “Ray Hartley at the bar.”

Amanda Halley said: “Eddie Tate in background.”

Mark Bosher commented: “Every night, I know that she goes to Finos...... and every night, I know that she sees him..... Toy Dolls classic .”

Another post asked for your memories of Seaburn Fair in the 1970s.

David Griffiths said: “Happy days”

Kevin Chisholm put the case for Sunderland as it is today when he said: “I’ll defend Sunderland against all criticism.we have out of town shopping.Hylton Pallion etc The last time I was in the Bridges it was thriving our sea front has regular visitors.we.have a air show Boxing Day dip pity about the fair and a University.”

But others disagreed including Eddie Davison who said: “ It’s a crying shame what’s happened to our city.”

Chris Wilson said: “Sadly our seafront will never return to this quality.”

Lesley Mfon said: “I loved those ducks and swans!!”

And thanks to Gerard O’Brien who said: “It was a massive attraction for the city but thay ran it down. Ruined the seafront will never recover that’s for sure.”

A reminder photograph Geordie Jeans in the city centre had Mere Gardener getting in touch to say: “Part of my yearly pilgrimage home. Bought jeans nowhere else for a long time.”

And memories of the good old days of cinema had Kathleen Hughes recalling: “I remember singing in the odeon! Stamping my feet in the picture house then sliding down in your seat so you could stay for the next showing!! Haha x.”

