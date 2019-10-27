Gone but not forgotten. Did you live in one of these now-demolished houses in Sunderland?

Here's a view of Ford Oval just before its demolition. Who remembers it in its heydays - and were you one of the Oval-tinies?

That’s these houses in Sunderland which may be demolished but they still hold fond memories for the people who lived there.

Did you live in the old houses or flats at Pennywell, Ford, Hendon or Monkwearmouth?

How about the Garths, Shiney Row, or Doxford Park?

We have got reminders of all these and more in our photo selection.

Take a look and see if you can spot an area you know.

Demolition in Pennywell Was this area of Pennywell your home? Here's the scene in 2004.

The Ford Estate Can you spot a house you lived in on the Ford Estate?

East End in 1976 Playing out in the East End in 1976. How many memories does this bring back?

The demolition of houses in Castle Street South and Barron Street Did you live in this area of Castletown?