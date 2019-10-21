Going Victorian to celebrate a special Ryhope Junior anniversary - remember this?
It was a very big ‘happy birthday to Ryhope Juniors’ in 2009 – and look at the way they celebrated!
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm
Who remembers these scenes at the school when it marked its 100th anniversary.
Children baked and wore period costume and the staff joined in the fun too.
Take a look at our photo selection from September 2009 and see if you can spot anyone you know.