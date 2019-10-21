Nathan Harvey, 8, is pictured with the birthday cake he made with head teacher David Miller. Here they are presenting it at a special assembly.

Going Victorian to celebrate a special Ryhope Junior anniversary - remember this?

It was a very big ‘happy birthday to Ryhope Juniors’ in 2009 – and look at the way they celebrated!

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:45 pm

Who remembers these scenes at the school when it marked its 100th anniversary.

Children baked and wore period costume and the staff joined in the fun too.

Take a look at our photo selection from September 2009 and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1. Serving up a treat

Look at the great food they were preparing for a special day.

2. Adding the ingredients

Adding some extra flavour to the meal.

3. Time for the final preparations

Hard at work on the food.

4. An excellent result

Showing off the result of their hard work in the kitchen.

