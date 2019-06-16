Fetes, fairs, garden parties and more - some great Wearside scenes from 1982
Summer is a time for fun at fetes and fairs and it was no different on Wearside in 1982.
Here are some great reminders of life in Sunderland and County Durham from 32 years ago. See if you recognise anyone.
1. Fete
Khelda Hays, 11, is pictured trying her luck on one of the side shows which could be found at the Seaham Youth Centre fete in 1982.
Kirstie and Heather Robson were two of the visitors to the Bournmoor St Barnabas annual summer garden party in 1982 and it looks like they were having a great time and enjoying the ice cream. The garden party was held in the new church hall and even the miserable weather could not spoil the occasion.
Coun. Mrs Annie Pratt, a member of the executive of Age Concern, Sunderland, picks the winning ticket in a raffle, watched by members of the Wednesday Day Club at Grange House, Sunderland.