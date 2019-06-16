A team of apprentices representing Wearside College in Sunderland were the winners in the area final of a national vehicle trades competition. The team members all work for garages in the area and to win the competition, they took on rivals from the Carlisle area.'Each team had to answer questions on the topic of motor mechanics.'The triumphant Wearside apprentices went on to a divisional final in Warrington. Anyone know how they did? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Fetes, fairs, garden parties and more - some great Wearside scenes from 1982

Summer is a time for fun at fetes and fairs and it was no different on Wearside in 1982.

Here are some great reminders of life in Sunderland and County Durham from 32 years ago. See if you recognise anyone.

Khelda Hays, 11, is pictured trying her luck on one of the side shows which could be found at the Seaham Youth Centre fete in 1982. What are your memories of events across Wearside and County Durham from 37 years ago?'Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

1. Fete

Khelda Hays, 11, is pictured trying her luck on one of the side shows which could be found at the Seaham Youth Centre fete in 1982. What are your memories of events across Wearside and County Durham from 37 years ago?'Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Kirstie and Heather Robson were two of the visitors to the Bournmoor St Barnabas annual summer garden party in 1982 and it looks like they were having a great time and enjoying the ice cream. The garden party was held in the new church hall and even the miserable weather could not spoil the occasion.

2. Barnabas

Kirstie and Heather Robson were two of the visitors to the Bournmoor St Barnabas annual summer garden party in 1982 and it looks like they were having a great time and enjoying the ice cream. The garden party was held in the new church hall and even the miserable weather could not spoil the occasion.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Biddick School's gymnasts are pictured here in 1982. Is there anyone you recognise from this line-up of smiling faces? Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.
Biddick School's gymnasts are pictured here in 1982. Is there anyone you recognise from this line-up of smiling faces? Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Coun. Mrs Annie Pratt, a member of the executive of Age Concern, Sunderland, picks the winning ticket in a raffle, watched by members of the Wednesday Day Club at Grange House, Sunderland. 'What are your memories of events in Sunderland in 1982? We would love to hear from you.'Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

4. Age Concern Raffle

Coun. Mrs Annie Pratt, a member of the executive of Age Concern, Sunderland, picks the winning ticket in a raffle, watched by members of the Wednesday Day Club at Grange House, Sunderland. 'What are your memories of events in Sunderland in 1982? We would love to hear from you.'Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2