We hope you enjoy our latest trip down Memory :Lane. These pictures also appear in May 15's Echo. Remember that copies of these and all our staff pictures can be ordered here.

1. Barbi Boy Singing barber Giggi Campoli made a big impression when he serenaded customers of a town centre hairdressing salon. It was barbershop Italian-style and the customers loved it. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Leading the Ray Ray Chester is pictured in the middle of conducting the Monkwearmouth School Band. More than 200 young musicians and staff were due to play at the Sunderland Empire in front of 1,500 spectators. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Carnival capers There was lots of fun to be had at South Hylton Carnival which included this enthusiastic lot on a float.The annual procession made its way downhill to the riverbank with hundred of onlookers enjoying the procession. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Write on cue Gary Reed, Kevin Baxter and Gillian Oliver were the pride of Wearside when the St Anne's RC Primary School pupils won prizes for their literary skills in 1977. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more