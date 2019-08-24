The Caledonian Arms was open for 109 years until its closure in 1967. In the background is the cooling tower of the local power station. Photo; Ron Lawson JP.

Down to Deptford for these 16 reminders of old pubs

Do you know your Deptford pubs?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 08:00

Historian Ron Lawson certainly does and he shared his knowledge with the Sunderland Echo in his latest spotlight on the hostelries of Wearside.

These photos are amongst his 10,500 pictures of pubs across Sunderland and Wearside.

The retired BT engineer and former JP is also one of the amazing team of knowledgeable people at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has a vast collection of memorabilia on the city’s history.

Take a look at these 19 scenes as an example of his superb collection.

1. General Havelock

It was back in 1965 that the General Havelock closed and it had been open in Trimdon Street since 1858. Photo: Ron Lawson, JP.

2. Aylmer Arms

The Aylmer Arms got its name from the Aylmer family who were landowners in Deptford. It was open from 1853 to 1960. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

3. Antelope Inn

The Antelope Inn stood in Trimdon Street West and could be found there from 1844 to 1969.

4. Rising Sun

The Rising Sun in Moore Street/Hylton Road was open from 1871 to 1958 and was one of two pubs called Rising Sun in the same area.

