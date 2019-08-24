Down to Deptford for these 16 reminders of old pubs
Do you know your Deptford pubs?
By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 08:00
Historian Ron Lawson certainly does and he shared his knowledge with the Sunderland Echo in his latest spotlight on the hostelries of Wearside.
These photos are amongst his 10,500 pictures of pubs across Sunderland and Wearside.
The retired BT engineer and former JP is also one of the amazing team of knowledgeable people at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has a vast collection of memorabilia on the city’s history.
Take a look at these 19 scenes as an example of his superb collection.