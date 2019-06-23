They were all dressed up for a wonderful evening to remember.

Don't you all look great! Nostalgic photos from the 2007 Sandhill View prom

There were gowns of all colours and the smartest of suits.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 16:00

And it all added up to a night to savour forever for these students from Sandhill View.

It was 12 years ago when they gathered at the Ramside Hall Hotel.

And didn’t they look the epitome of style and sophistication.

We hope these photographs bring back memories and if they do, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

In the meantime, take a look through these images and see if you recognise anyone you know.

1. Reminders

One of many wonderful reminders of the 2007 Sandhill View prom.

2. Ready for a great night

Five friends were ready for a great night.

3. Reflections

What are your memories of a night to remember at the Sandhill View prom.

4. Elegance

A colourful display of gowns from these students.

