Fancy a cuppa? These Dewhirst girls did when they were testing tea in November 1998. Recognise them?

Do these 21 photos from Dewhirst factories bring back happy memories?

We’ve delved into the archives to come up with this selection of Dewhirst reminders.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Take a look at our photographs which show everything from a Christmas party to factory reunions.

Over the years, Dewhirst must have employed huge numbers of skilled workers, predominantly women; were you one of them?

No doubt, over the years, different generations of the same family would have worked together, making clothes for stores throughout the country: did you?

So if these scenes - captured at both the Sunderland and Peterlee plants - bring back memories, then please get in touch with Chris Cordner and tell us more.

1. Whooping it up in Whitby

No wonder these ladies looked so happy. They were about to head off on a bus trip to Whitby in 1998. Were you a part of it and can you remember the occasion?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Party time in 1996

A red and white day at the Pennywell factory. Well, mostly. Can anyone tell us what this was all about?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Peterlee in 2003

Here's a scene from Dewhirst in Peterlee in 2003 where they were learning all about stress management. Recognise anyone you know?

Photo: DW

4. Having a reunion in 2004

These ex-Dewhirst staff were having a reunion in the Alexandra pub in 2004.

Photo: AB

