Here's a 1953 view of Thorney Close Secondary Modern School. Bring back memories?

Did you go to any of these 15 Sunderland schools?

Give yourself top marks if you can remember your schooldays at one of these buildings.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 11:45

We are indebted to Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society for providing these images of Wearside schools in times gone by.

We’re hoping they bring back memories of happy times.

And if you want to find out more about history on Wearside, why not call in at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society. The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Hendon Valley Road Infants

A view of Hendon Valley Road Infants in 1950.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. Havelock Junior School

Who remembers Havelock Junior School?

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Bishopwearmouth School

Here's a 1950s view of Bishopwearmouth School.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. Commercial Road School

A view of the Commercial Road School.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

