Creating Crowtree, celebrating spring and trying out darts - Sunderland life in 1975
We are rolling back the clock for a closer look at 1970s Sunderland, and what life was like in the city.
This week’s pictures are from 1975, and feature welly flinging, Joblings and a trip to Roker Park. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photographs.
Waiting for the Sunderland Festival of Queens to begin in Wearmouth Hall.
JPIMedia Resell
Female employees at the Sunderland factory of James A Jobling and Cp.
JPIMedia Resell
The consumer division of Jobling's was awarded the Queen's Award to Industry. Packing casseroles for export.
JPIMedia Resell
David Swindells, managing director of the Consumer Division of James A Jobling and Co Ltd., Sunderland watches Carol Casey of Ryhope pack casseroles for export at the Wear Glass Works.
JPIMedia Resell
View more