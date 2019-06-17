There’s nothing better on a hot summer’s day than a cooling ice lolly – but which one?

The mouthwatering choice could really have you drooling, unless you knew where to turn to for an answer – and we did!

A day on the beach was always a good reason for investing in your favourite iced lolly.

We asked our Wearside Echoes followers for the delicious ice lolly/ice cream treat which they loved the most from their childhood.

We got so many responses that we have listed the top ten.

1 – Cider lollies, also known as cider quenchers, got the vote of loads of people including Sonny Duggan, Andrew Gregory, Susan Hayton, Joanne McQuillin, Keith Leonard and Ann Campbell. Does it get yours?

2 – In second spot was the good old strawberry mivvi. June Mather loved it and so did Elizabeth Mills and Pauline Johnson.

Sun, sand and your favourite iced lolly. What more could you want from a day at the seaside.

Thanks also to Keith Middleton who said: “Has to be the good old strawberry split. Yum Yum.”

Denise Starkey said she ‘loved them but they were only for special occasions.’

3 – Making it into the top 3 was the Jubbly which got the vote of Peter Whillians who said ‘yum, yum’.

Fellow fans were James Mcbrearty and Bill Gowland.

Also making it into the top ten were;

Tell us your favourites by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.