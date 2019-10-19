Come on in ..... the water was lovely in Dawdon pit pond. Were you pictured going for a swim in the 70s?
Was this the place where you learned to swim – or plucked up the courage to dive from the high board?
We delved into the Echo archives to find these photographs of Dawdon pit pool in the 1970s.
We have got scenes from 1974 and 1975 as well as one photo showing a swimming gala with lots of spectators looking on in 1957.
So if you remember the days of Dawdon’s pit pool, take a look through our selection.