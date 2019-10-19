A spectator watches as this diver takes the plunge.

Come on in ..... the water was lovely in Dawdon pit pond. Were you pictured going for a swim in the 70s?

Was this the place where you learned to swim – or plucked up the courage to dive from the high board?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 8:00 am

We delved into the Echo archives to find these photographs of Dawdon pit pool in the 1970s.

We have got scenes from 1974 and 1975 as well as one photo showing a swimming gala with lots of spectators looking on in 1957.

So if you remember the days of Dawdon’s pit pool, take a look through our selection.

1. Ready to jump

Taking a good run-up before jumping off the middle board.

2. Time in the water

Who remembers days like these at Dawdon pond?

3. Pausing for a photo

A younger swimmer takes time out for a photo.

4. Ready for a spectacular dive

This diver was ready to try a back flip.

