Chocolate eggs, festive bonnets and trips to church - celebrating Easters past in Sunderland

You may be heading back to school or work, but families across Wearside have had a great time marking the Easter season.

It’s been the time of year for eating lots of eggs, chocolate ones that is, wearing fantastic handmade bonnets and taking part in the annual Penshaw Bowl. To mark the occasion and hang on to the spring celebration for a little bit longer, take a look at our egg-cellent pictures from family fun down the years.

Good Friday parade and service in March 1975.

Marking Good Friday in Sunderland in 1975.

Good Friday commemorations.

Infants at Ayton Primary School take part in their Easter play in 1999.

