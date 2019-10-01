Cheers to the memories! Here's 19 former Sunderland pubs for you to recognise
We're back in Monkwearmouth for the second half of our focus on former hostelries.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:30 am
So let’s raise a toast to Ron Lawson whose excellent archive of more than 11,500 photographs of pubs makes this feature possible.
Historian Ron is a former JP and also a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is a superb source of information on all aspects of Wearside history.
If you want to find out more, the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.