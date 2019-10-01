George Stoddart is pictured at the immaculate bar in the Street Anchor Inn, in Dundas Street, in 1932.

Cheers to the memories! Here's 19 former Sunderland pubs for you to recognise

We're back in Monkwearmouth for the second half of our focus on former hostelries.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:30 am

So let’s raise a toast to Ron Lawson whose excellent archive of more than 11,500 photographs of pubs makes this feature possible.

Historian Ron is a former JP and also a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is a superb source of information on all aspects of Wearside history.

If you want to find out more, the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Sheet Anchor Inn

The Sheet Anchor Inn which could be found in Dundas Street from 1841 to 1965.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. William Pile

The William Pile is pictured in 1958.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Another view of the William Pile

This view of the William Pile - which was named after a ship builder - was taken in 1935. The pub was a favourite of Dame Dorothy Street from 1871 to 1959.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The Richmond Hotel

The Richmond Hotel is pictured on the corner of Richmond Street and Hay Street.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5