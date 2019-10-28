Can you spot yourself in our 26 Retro Spooky Snaps?

We've been into the dark depths of the archive and found these Spooky Snaps from 2014 and 2015.

With Halloween approaching, we’re once again asking our readers to send in their most fang-tastic photos of their children – and themselves – in their terrifying trick-or-treat togs.

Send your pictures, or even videos of up to 10 seconds long, to us at echo.news@jpimedia.co.uk. Remember to let us know the name of the little monster in the photograph, and your own name.

And while we wait, let’s remind ourselves of some amazing outfits from years gone by.

Terrifying twosome Hope Nicholson is Dracula, while Maya Nicholson is a witch

Prime ribs Luke Stothard makes no bones about it

Smashing pumpkin Harish dressed as a pumpkin

Zipper accident Fiendishly grisly Flynn Gillies