Can you spot anyone you know in our 17 Wearside harvest festival scenes
It’s that time of the year when Wearside schools will be planning for their harvest festivals.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:55 pm
Youngsters, with the help of teachers and parents, will be collecting lots of foodstuffs which will then be donated to worthy causes or individuals.
So how about a trip back through the years to look at festival scenes in times gone by? There are lots for you to enjoy and we hope they will bring back lots of great memories. So please get in touch with your memories of collecting and distributing your harvests.