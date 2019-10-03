These youngsters are pictured next to the 2003 Harvest Festival display at Hetton Primary School.

Can you spot anyone you know in our 17 Wearside harvest festival scenes

It’s that time of the year when Wearside schools will be planning for their harvest festivals.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:55 pm

Youngsters, with the help of teachers and parents, will be collecting lots of foodstuffs which will then be donated to worthy causes or individuals.

So how about a trip back through the years to look at festival scenes in times gone by? There are lots for you to enjoy and we hope they will bring back lots of great memories. So please get in touch with your memories of collecting and distributing your harvests.

1. Ryhope in 1977

The Children of Ryhope C of E Primary School built a model farm and scarecrow for their harvest festival service in 1977. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A Roker scene from six years ago

Five year old Henrietta Walker with Sunday School teacher Susan Mountford at the Roker Methodist Church Scarecrow Harvest Festival in 2013.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. Red House in 1977

Pupils of the English Martyrs Primary School, Red House, pictured at their harvest festival in 1977. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. So proud of their 1987 festival

The 1987 Barnes Infants School Harvest Festival was a great occasion with food destined to go to Poland.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

